WC’s Huffman earns OAC player of week honors

AUSTINTOWN — Wilmington College women’s soccer freshman Taylor Huffman has been named Ohio Athletic Conference women’s soccer offensive player of the week for games played Sept. 8-15.

Huffman scored three goals and recorded three assists in the Fightin’ Quakers’ 6-2 victory over Cincinnati Christian University Wednesday. She then scored another goal in a 3-0 win over Bethany University (W.V.) Saturday.

Wilmington (2-2-0) will host Earlham College for the annual Quaker Bowl rivalry game Wednesday before traveling to Wittenberg University Saturday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-12.jpg