WC’s Huffman earns OAC player of week honors

AUSTINTOWN — Wilmington College women’s soccer freshman Taylor Huffman has been named Ohio Athletic Conference women’s soccer offensive player of the week for games played Sept. 8-15.
Huffman scored three goals and recorded three assists in the Fightin’ Quakers’ 6-2 victory over Cincinnati Christian University Wednesday. She then scored another goal in a 3-0 win over Bethany University (W.V.) Saturday.
Wilmington (2-2-0) will host Earlham College for the annual Quaker Bowl rivalry game Wednesday before traveling to Wittenberg University Saturday.