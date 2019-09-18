Week 4: Blanchester at Clinton-Massie

Dan McSurley will take a 2-1 record headed in to Week 4 against Blanchester.

He also knows his team has yet to hit its full stride.

“We are still not at full strength with some key injuries and it’s really hard to say how explosive this team may become,” McSurley said.

He also knows his team hasn’t played up to the potential of the players they have used, especially in last week’s 28-21 win over Bishop Fenwick.

“We’ll certainly take any win against a GCL (Greater Catholic League) opponent, however it wasn’t a game that was played as clean as we would have liked,” he said. “I think we left at least four TDs on the field and that almost cost us a win.”

Brendan Lamb rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner with 47 seconds to go against Fenwick. He has 450 yards and 12 touchdowns on 62 attempts.

As a team, Massie is averaging 7.5 yards per rush with 14 touchdowns.

“Brendan and all our backs are playing really well and should only improve with a developing offensive line,” the CM coach said.

Friday night aside, McSurley is proud the entire Massie football program is flourishing.

“We’re currently playing at all levels, and the freshmen and junior varsity are having success playing much larger opponents, so everyone is playing and having fun,” he said.

This week is the renew of the Cider Keg game series with the Wildcats. The teams did not play in 2017 or 2018.

Clinton-Massie has won the last 10 meetings between the two schools in football but the 2016 game was a two-day thriller. Massie led 20-16 at halftime then lightning forced the game to be postponed to the next day. The Falcons scored twice in the third quarter but had to hold off the Wildcats for a 33-29 win.

In 52 meetings, Clinton-Massie has a 34-18 series lead.

“It’s been a couple of years since we’ve played for it and a lot of our students and players don’t even know the history behind it,” McSurley said. “It’s kind of fun playing for something nostalgic.”

From the hold of Carter Euton (1), Clinton-Massie kicker Trevor McGuinness boots another one through the uprights during last week’s game against Fenwick. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB3_TrevorMcGuinness_ec-3.jpg From the hold of Carter Euton (1), Clinton-Massie kicker Trevor McGuinness boots another one through the uprights during last week’s game against Fenwick. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

Renewal of Cider Keg game this week after two-year hiatus