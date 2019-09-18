Blanchester tennis beats East Clinton 5-0

BLANCHESTER — A solid showing on all courts helped Blanchester to a 5-0 win Wednesday over East Clinton in SBAAC National Division volleyball on the BHS courts.

The Wildcats are 9-6 overall and 6-1 in the National Division. East Clinton is winless on the season.

“We did a nice job all the way down the lineup,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said.

Taylor Bradley and Grace Irwin improved to 9-3 as a doubles pairings. They are 6-1 against league foes.

“First doubles has been in a bit of a rough patch but they found a way through it,” Sexton said. “They’ve played well. They just need the confidence to match their record.”

SUMMARY

Sept 18, 2019

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1: Kayla Allen d. Sarah Ross 6-0, 6-1

2: Maddy Coyle d. Jestiny Hughes 6-0, 6-0

3: Annie Trovillo won by forfeit

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin d. Melina Noble, Alexia Garen 6-4, 6-7(5) [11-9]

2: Saliya Geary, Maggie Caldwell d. Holly Bernard, Mersadees Gulley 6-1, 7-6 (3)