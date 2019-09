Massie steamrolls Miami Trace 4-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie steamrolled former South Central Ohio League rival Miami Trace 4-1 Wednesday in a non-league match on the CM courts.

The Massie doubles team of Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan are 11-0 on the year after a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Coach Lynn Deatherage said Elizabeth Mason has settled in to her singles court and “is making great decisions and shots.”

SUMMARY

Sept 18, 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4 Miami Trace 1

Singles

1: Nina Lazic defeated Bayley Thompson 6-1, 6-0, now 12-3

2: Raelee Schulz defeated Haiven Pepper 6-3, 6-1, now 8-3 on this court

3: Elizabeth Mason defeated Alex King 6-0, 6-2, now 7-2 on this court

Doubles

1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan defeated Anita Pursell, Cameron Bucher 6-1, 6-3, now 11-0 together

2: Paige Wood, Vanessa Asher were defeated by Kenzie Seyfang, Savannah Wisecup 4-6, 1-6

Exhibition

Sierra Reese, Kenzie Stinchcomb defeated Maddie Frye, Jenna 8-1