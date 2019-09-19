Blanchester combined MS football grounds Rockets 60-0

The Blanchester middle school football team defeated Clermont Northeastern 60-0 Wednesday afternoon.

The teams were a combined squad of seventh and eighth graders.

Blanchester scored on the first play from scrimmage, a 39-yard run by Bryce Sipple.

The Wildcats defense did not allow the Rockets to gain a first down.

“To have a defense that stout is an impressive thing,” Blanchester coach Dan Peters said.

Sipple finished with 11 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored a pair of two-point conversions and threw for a touchdown.

Michael Mulvihill had two touchdowns on the ground, a touchdown receiving and an interception return for a score. Chase Barnes had 54 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion on the ground.