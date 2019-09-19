Massie volleyball holds off Greenon in 3

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team shrugged off a sub-par effort and defeated Greenon 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 Wednesday in a non-league match at the Lebanon Road gym.

“With the combination of homecoming and all the stuff going on with that, I think after the first set we overlooked our opponents in sets two and three,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “It wasn’t the prettiest but a win is a win. Our serving was a lot better (than) Monday.”

Thompson had nine points, 23 assists, two aces and 10 digs. Delany Miller finished with 12 points, nine kills, five aces and 17 digs. Rylee Richardson contributed two points, nine kills, an assist an ace, eight digs and three solo blocks.

Cadin Reveal had 10 points, seven kills, three aces, 17 digs and three solo blocks. Carly Moritz recorded four points, seven kills and 12 digs. Hannah Doss chipped in with a point and eight digs. Mackenzie Peters had three kills.