XENIA — Wilmington came up one stroke short to Xenia Thursday in a non-league golf match at WGC Golf Course, 181 to 182.

Xenia freshman Wyatt Cowdrey was match medalist with a 39.

Jack Murphy was low man for the Hurricane with a 41.

Brady Evans had a 44, which included a birdie on No. 5. Joey Bush had a 46, which included an eagle 3 on No. 5. Braydon Conley had a 51 and Braden Harmeling shot a 52. Brady Leathley carded a 54.