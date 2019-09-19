Lady ‘Cane trio advances to GCTCA finals

CINCINNATI — Wilmington’s trio of singles players will play for first-place Saturday in the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Classic at Princeton High School.

Competing in Flight D, Claire Burns, Allie Kees and Josie Nichols advanced into first-place matches following their victories on Thursday.

Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham will play in the backdraw semifinals on Saturday. With a win, the WHS duo would play for third.

Fairfield, Princeton, St. Ursula B, Turpin and Ursuline Academy B competed in the Flight D event at PHS.