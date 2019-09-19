BHS girls close regular season at Deer Track

GOSHEN — In the final match of the regular season, the Blanchester girls golf team was defeated by Goshen 231 to 251 Thursday at Deer Track Golf Course.

Playing the par 35 back nine, Madi Arnett of Goshen was match medalist with a 44.

For Blanchester, Ashlin Benne posted a 54 to lead the way.

“Ashlin has had a great high school career,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “She is a fantastic young lady and her leadership will be missed on the golf course next year.”

Regan Grogg was next in line with a 57. Emmy Hodge and Danielle Bolser had 70s. Zoey Hupp came in with a 77.

Blanchester will play in the Division II sectional tournament Monday at Xenia’s WGC Golf Course.