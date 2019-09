GOSHEN — The Wilmington High School volleyball team dropped to 1-4 in the SBAAC American Division Thursday following a 13-25, 18-25, 29-27, 13-25 loss to Goshen at the GHS gym.

Wilmington is 5-7 overall.

The Lady Hurricane will host Cedarville and West Carrollton Saturday with matches beginning at 10 a.m.

The WHS junior varsity volleyball team picked up a two-set win over the Warriors.