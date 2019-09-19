Lazic wins first two in GCTCA Flight G

AMBERLY VILLAGE — Clinton-Massie’s Nina Lazic won two matches Thursday in the first day of competition in the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Classic at Mount Notre Dame High School.

Clinton-Massie played in the Flight G draw.

Lazic defeated Mary Filer from Seton B 8-2 and Peyton Fay from Mount Notre Dame 9-7 to advance in the first singles draw. Play is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at MND.

Raelee Schulz at second singles and Elizabeth Mason at third singles also participated for CMHS.

Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan went 1-1 at first doubles while Paige Wood and Kenzie Stinchcomb played at second doubles.