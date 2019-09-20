G-Men post 4-0 win over Ladycats at BHS

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester’s losing skid reached six Thursday with a 4-0 loss to Georgetown in SBAAC National Division action at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Ladycats are 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the National Division. Georgetown, second in the division, is 5-4-2 in all games and 5-1-1 in the conference.

Blanchester went on the defensive from the start against a “strong attacking Lady G-Men” squad, coach Kurt Ballinger said.

Bri Haun, Emma Winemiller and Lacie Tedrick played well to keep the game scoreless through 30 minutes.

But Georgetown scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half to get a lead it would not relinquish.

Ballinger said Tedrick made 26 saves in goal. Kyra Renick and Olivia Potts were “sure tacklers” on the night, the coach added.