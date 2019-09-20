Gabby leads CM boys over EC 177 to 182

GREEN TOWNSHIP — With Gabby Woods earning match medalist honors, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team closed its regular season with a 177 to 182 win Thursday over East Clinton at Snow Hill Country Club.

Woods finished with a 2-over 37, but played the first two holes in 4-over par. She regrouped and played the final seven holes at 2-under par.

Clinton-Massie has a 20-12 record this season.

“It was nice to see how much the players progressed as the season went on,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.

Gage McConahay was the East Clinton medalist with a 42.

SUMMARY

Sept 19, 2019

@Snow Hill Country Club

Clinton-Massie 177 East Clinton 182

CM: Gabby Woods 37 Ethan Johnson 43 Dakota Gasaway 47 Michael Moritz 50 Clay Carroll 52 Jonathan Rumbarger 53

EC: Gage McConahay 42 Lane Baker 45 Nathan Ellis 44 Quinton Tolle 51 Cooper Rack 59