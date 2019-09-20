Week 4: East Clinton 26 McClain 7

GREENFIELD – Todd Wedding rushed for over 200 yards and scored two touchdowns as East Clinton spoiled McClain’s Homecoming with a 26-7 win Friday night.

The Astros (2-2 on the year) put together two long scoring drives in the opening half to hold a 14-7 lead at the break.

East Clinton managed a couple of scores in the second half to seal the win.

“In the second half, we buried them and put the game away,” said EC coach Steve Olds.

East Clinton will host Minford Friday night prior to beginning SBAAC National Division play in Week 6.

“They are growing every week,” Olds said. “They get a little bit better every week. And I think they are growing in confidence every week. Now we feel like we are going to be in a lot of games.”

When the offensive line pushes the opposing defense around like EC did Friday night, it makes being in a game much easier.

”We ran the ball really well,” Olds said. “We cut down on all those penalties the last two weeks. They still played hard and with that edge, they just did it without the flags.”

Each team had the ball three times in the first half, Olds said. Wedding capped the opening drive with a short plunge and with Phillip Davis’ extra point, EC led 7-0.

Dalton Mischal answered for McClain with a 17-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter and the game was tied 7-7.

On the ensuing EC drive, Jared Smith hooked up with Jaden Singleton on a 29-yard pass play to put EC at the McClain 20. From the 7, four plays later, Smith hit Kaleb Kingery with a scoring pass to put the Astros back on top. Davis PAT made it 14-7.

Wedding’s success behind the East Clinton offensive line led to Jared Smith’s one-yard touchdown in the third and another Wedding rushing touchdown in the fourth.

East Clinton finished with 309 yards on the ground, with Wedding totaling 204 yards rushing. McClain had 132 yards on the ground and 20 in the air as the Astros defense was up to the challenge.

SUMMARY

Sept 20, 2019

@McClain High School

East Clinton 26 McClain 7

EC^7^7^6^6^^26

GM^0^7^0^0^^7

First Quarter

EC-Todd Wedding 1 yard run (Phillip Davis PAT good) 4:39

Second Quarter

M-Dalton Mischal 17 yard run (Bergstrom PAT good) 11:54

EC-Kaleb Kingery 7 yard pass from Jared Smith (Phillip Davis PAT good) 7:17

Third Quarter

EC-Jared Smith 1 yard run (PAT failed)

Fourth Quarter

EC-Todd Wedding touchdown (PAT failed)

East Clinton won its second game of the season Friday night, a 26-7 decision at McClain. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB2_ECHuddle_MR-1.jpg East Clinton won its second game of the season Friday night, a 26-7 decision at McClain. Meredith Robinson | News Journal File