Coyle Blan’s lone champ in Flight J of Coach’s Classic

CINCINNATI — With a first and three runnersup, the Blanchester tennis team finished second to Ross by a point Saturday on Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Classic Flight J bracket at Northwest High School.

“It was an excellent weekend for our team,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “We had a first place finish and three second place finishes playing against three Division I schools. In the end, we needed one more win to win the tournament. We lost three of the five matches against Ross, so they were deserving winners.”

Maddy Coyle won three matches to claim the second singles championship.

“Maddy had an excellent weekend, and capped it with a dominant performance on her birthday,” Sexton said.

The second doubles team of Saliya Geary and Ashleigh Osborn had a wild match in the consolation final, but fell 9-8(5). They were up 5-2, down 6-7, love-40. They saved four match points and went up 8-7, 40-love. They went back to a tiebreak, then trailed 1-5, rallied to 5-5 then lost 5-7, said Sexton.

SUMMARY

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

at Northwest High School

Team Standings: 1. Ross 17; 2. Blanchester 16; 3. Northwest 11; 4. Colerain 11

Blanchester results

1st: Kayla Allen (2-1) d. Georgina Osae (Northwest) 8-4 d. Taylor Ritzi (Colerain) 8-1 lost to Isabella Saylor (Ross) 8-1 Finished second

2nd: Maddy Coyle (3-0) d. Taylor Roberts (Northwest) 8-4 d. Emma Harville (Ross) 8-6 d. Stephanie Eschmeyer (Colerain) 8-0 Finished first

3rd: Annie Trovillo (2-1) Lost to Thia Mohr (Ross) 8-2 d. Nina Rigby (Colerain) 8-4 d. Jennifer Cao (Northwest) 8-0 Finished second

1st doubles: Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin (2-1) d. Karisa Vickers, Samantha Woystek (Colerain) 8-5 d. Alyssa Seidholz, Madalynn Abrams (Ross) 8-6 lost to Kaylee Hill, Reshma Kafley (Northwest) 8-2 Finished second

2nd doubles: Saliya Geary, Ashleigh Osborn (1-2) Lost to Rachel Bickett, Damber Dahal 8-3 d. Neveah Perkins, Lizzie Mueller (Northwest) 9-8(4) lost to Rylee Harville, Claire Diersing (Ross) 9-8(5) Finished third