The golf seasons for the Blanchester and East Clinton girls ended Monday at the Division II sectional at Xenia’s WGC Golf Course.

Ashlin Benne, a BHS senior, was the low scorer for the local teams, posting a 105 (50-55) and finishing 19th among individuals.

Also for Blanchester, Regan Grogg had a 118 (62-56) and Zoey Hupp carded a 125 (62-63).

For East Clinton, Marci Ellis had a 130 (63-67) and Gretchen Boggs had a 167 (84-83).