WHS stays unbeaten in American with 4-1 win

MT. ORAB — The march toward an SBAAC American Division title continued Monday for Wilmington with a 4-1 win over Western Brown on the WB courts.

The Lady Hurricane is now 12-4 overall and 9-0 in the conference.

The Lady Broncos are 2-7 in the American and 10-10 in all matches.

The four court wins for WHS came in relatively easy fashion with Claire Burns’ 6-0, 6-1 win containing the only blemish.

SUMMARY

Sept 23 2019

@Western Brown High School

Wilmington 4 Western Brown 1

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Hannah Brashear 6-0, 6-1

2: Allie Kees def Emily Huddleston 6-0, 6-0

3: Jenna Taylor def Sydney Jackson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Rachel Barker, Emilee Pham def Madison Kirk, Brooklynn Miller 6-0, 6-0

2: Gracie Conger, Emma Lewis were def by Taylor Lewis, Kylie Fox, 4-6, 2-6