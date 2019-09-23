Clinton-Massie hangs 4-1 loss on Batavia

BATAVIA — The Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Batavia 4-1 in SBAAC American Division action Monday on the BHS courts.

Clinton-Massie is 14-2 overall and 7-2 in the American, with both losses to Wilmington.

Individually, Nina Lazic is 16-3 on the year while the Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan doubles pairing is 14-1.

“We were a bit sluggish, after a big weekend of Homecoming events and Coaches Classic tennis,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “Batavia’s program is steadily improving and we were fortunate to pick up critical games.”

The Lady Falcons senior night festivities will be held 4:30 p.m. Tuesday following the home match with Goshen.

SUMMARY

Sept 23 2019

@Batavia High School

Clinton-Massie 4 Batavia 1

Singles

1: Nina Lazic defeated Elise Neal 6-2, 6-1

2: Raelee Schulz was defeated by Megan Wallace 0-6, 1-6

3: Elizabeth Mason defeated Mikayla Rash 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan defeated Mia Wright, Kennedy Williams 6-3, 6-3

2: Paige Wood, Vanessa Asher defeated Holly Smith, Chani Shelton 6-0, 6-1