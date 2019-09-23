Massie holds off Monroe for 5-set win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Led by Rylee Richardson, the Clinton-Massie volleyball team defeated Monroe 25-16, 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8 Monday in a non-league match at the CM gym.

Richardson had 17 kills with only two errors. She also served 14 points to go along two assists, 25 digs and a block.

“We came out really strong, doing a lot of little things,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We served very aggressive set one, four and five. We lost focus and just played with them in sets two and three. We didn’t do the little things but am proud of them for pushing through.”

Hannah Doss had six points, an ace and five digs. Carly Moritz had nine kills, three assists, three aces and 20 digs.

Delany Miller finished with 18 points, eight kills, three assists, six aces and 18 digs. Kennedy Thompson has 11 points, two kills, 40 assists, two aces and 13 digs.

Cadin Reveal contributed two points, a team-high 25 kills, two assists, 16 digs and five blocks. Mackenzie Peters chipped in with three kills and an assist.