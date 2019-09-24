EC tennis posts 3-2 win on senior night

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team defeated Bethel-Tate 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action at the EC courts.
It was senior night and the lineup was made up of five seniors – Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross, Mersadees Gulley, Melina Noble and Alexia Garen.
Noble and Garen teamed for a “great win” at first doubles.
SUMMARY
Sept 24 2019
@East Clinton High School
East Clinton 3 Bethel-Tate 2
Singles
1: Carlie Ellis was def by Grace White 3-6, 1-6
2: Sarah Ross was def by Abbie Wheeler 0-6, 1-6
3: Mersadees Gulley won by forfeit
Doubles
1: Melina Noble, Alexia Garen def Amberlee Shadwell, Abby Bingamon 6-2, 6-2
2: Holly Bernard, Jestiny Hughes won by forfeit