EC tennis posts 3-2 win on senior night

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team defeated Bethel-Tate 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action at the EC courts.

It was senior night and the lineup was made up of five seniors – Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross, Mersadees Gulley, Melina Noble and Alexia Garen.

Noble and Garen teamed for a “great win” at first doubles.

SUMMARY

Sept 24 2019

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3 Bethel-Tate 2

Singles

1: Carlie Ellis was def by Grace White 3-6, 1-6

2: Sarah Ross was def by Abbie Wheeler 0-6, 1-6

3: Mersadees Gulley won by forfeit

Doubles

1: Melina Noble, Alexia Garen def Amberlee Shadwell, Abby Bingamon 6-2, 6-2

2: Holly Bernard, Jestiny Hughes won by forfeit