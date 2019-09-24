Hurricane tops Astros in regular season finale

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Wilmington closed out its regular season with a 176 to 195 win over East Clinton at Snow Hill Country Club.

The Hurricane finishes 11-4 on the season, coach Phil Gilmore said.

Jack Murphy wrapped up the regular season as match medalist with a 39.

Brady Evans followed that with a 42 while Joey Bush carded a 46. Brady Leathley had a 49 and Braydon Conley shot a 54. Charles Bell came in with a 60.

For East Clinton, Gage McConahay had a 42 to lead the Astros. Nathan Ellis shot a 49 and Lane Baker came in with a 50.

Cody Chaney shot a 54 and Quinton Tolle had a 62. Cooper Rack posted a 64.