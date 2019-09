SPRINGFIELD – The Blanchester High School boys golf season ended Tuesday at the Division II sectional tournament at Reid Park North Golf Course.

Brian Miller was the low man for the Wildcats with a 96 (43-53).

Next for BHS was Bryce Bandow who had 125 (61-64). Trenton Czaika had a 129 (62-67) and Logan Heitzman carded a 130 (67-63). Jacob Hamm finished with a 147 (73-74).