WHS tennis reaches milestones in 5-0 win over NR

WILMINGTON — Despite having team goals still on its list, the Wilmington High School tennis team reached several milestones in its 5-0 win over New Richmond Tuesday in SBAAC American Division play.

Wilmington goes to 13-4 overall and 10-0 in the American Division.

“These girls have dominated conference play this year and have played very well in the toughest non-conference season we’ve ever had,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “I’m not sure how much the players actually appreciate how rare it is to repeat a championship season, or even to have an undefeated conference record. They just go out day in and day out and do their jobs, as most of them have prepared for by spending countless hours in our WATA summer program and private clubs to play for hours and hours working to improve their games. Their hard work has paid off with a record setting season of accomplishments. As long as we remain healthy and play to our potential, we are in excellent position to repeat as conference champions.”

The 13 wins is the most in a season. It’s the first time a girls tennis team has completed a league season undefeated. The triumph also marked the 90th career win for Cooper.

The win Tuesday was relatively easy. New Richmond won just eight games on the day.

“Claire (Burns) has really grown as a player this season,” said Cooper. “She has competed with a state qualifier (Beavercreek’s Julia Bays losing 6-4, 6-3) and winning against another district qualifier from Loveland. The Dayton coaches gave her the 3 seed in recognition of her growth as a player after qualifying for districts last year as an unseeded player.

“Allie (Kees) has had her best season ever. She is an example of a player who has truly reached her potential as a high school athlete, as a result of her off-season commitment and maturation and experience.

“Josie (Nichols) has exceeded everyone’s expectations. Her off-season work is evident in her performance and results.

“Jenna Taylor is a player every coach wants on the team. She is independent, a competitor, and makes everyone near her better simply because she is there. She is indispensable.

“We still have some very important work to do this season, but I’m extremely proud of what this team has already accomplished.”

SUMMARY

Sept 24 2019

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 New Richmond 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Sophia Dragoo 6-2, 6-1

2: Allie Kees def Karyn Manning 6-0, 6-0

3: Josie Nichols def Ellie Masfield 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham def Melissa Ewald, Emma Kussman 6-1, 6-1

2: Annie Osborn, Gracie Conger def Brooks Robbins, Kylie Cornette 6-1, 6-1

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-15.jpg