WILMINGTON — Batavia avoided the upset Tuesday by posting a 1-0 win over Wilmington in SBAAC American Division girls soccer action at Alumni Field.

The Lady Hurricane is 1-8-2 overall and 0-5 in the division.

Batavia is battling for first place with a 4-1 mark. The Lady Bulldogs is 6-1-1 in all matches.

Western Brown is 5-1 in the conference.