CM volleyball gets big road win at Carroll

DAYTON — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team picked up a huge non-conference road win Monday with a four-set win over Dayton Carroll.

The Lady Falcons prevailed 25-18, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-17 to improve to 10-7 overall.

Massie took the opening set thanks to a .214 hitting percentage. Carly Moritz led the Lady Falcon attack with six kills in the set.

After Carroll bounced back to even the match at a set apiece, CM took the third 25-17. Rylee Richardson had six kills in the set to pace the Lady Falcons.

Richardson added six more kills in the fourth to help Massie put the match away. The Lady Falcons hit .281 in the fourth to take the match.

Delaney Miller finished with 13 points while Kennedy Thompson had 12.