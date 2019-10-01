EC dominant in win over Whiteoak

LEES CREEK — East Clinton’s volleyball team had no trouble Monday night with Whiteoak, picking up a straight-sets victory.

The Lady Astros won 25-19, 25-13 and 25-17 to improve to 9-3.

EC head coach Samantha McGraw was pleased with how her team played.

“It was great to see them move fast and play more aggressively,” McGraw said.

Libby Evanshine led EC with nine kills. Katrina Bowman added five kills. Myah Jones has 13 assists and four kills. Emma Malone added seven digs while Kiya Bird returned from injury to contribute three kills.

It was a strong serving night for the Lady Astros. Gracie Evanshine had eight aces while Rhylee Luttrell added four.