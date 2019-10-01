Posted on by

Wildcat runners battle heat, competition at Goshen


photo

GOSHEN — Running in unusually high temperatures Monday, the Blanchester cross country team competed at the Goshen Invitational.

On the boys side, Nick Musselman was the top-finishing Wildcat for the third time this season. He crossed the line in eighth out of 50 runners with a time of 20:23.

Teammate Brett Bandow wasn’t far behind, finishing 10th in 20:31. Joey Haines had a personal-best time of 22:03, which was good enough for 24th overall.

Kenzie Kratzer was the top finisher for the girls, finishing 36th in a time of 34:43.

“The team did great despite the unusually high temperature for this time of year,” BHS head coach Sara Estrada said.

BHS will next be in action Saturday at New Richmond.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-46.jpg