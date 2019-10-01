Wildcat runners battle heat, competition at Goshen

GOSHEN — Running in unusually high temperatures Monday, the Blanchester cross country team competed at the Goshen Invitational.

On the boys side, Nick Musselman was the top-finishing Wildcat for the third time this season. He crossed the line in eighth out of 50 runners with a time of 20:23.

Teammate Brett Bandow wasn’t far behind, finishing 10th in 20:31. Joey Haines had a personal-best time of 22:03, which was good enough for 24th overall.

Kenzie Kratzer was the top finisher for the girls, finishing 36th in a time of 34:43.

“The team did great despite the unusually high temperature for this time of year,” BHS head coach Sara Estrada said.

BHS will next be in action Saturday at New Richmond.