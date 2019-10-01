Wilmington’s Murphy punches ticket to golf districts

SPRINGFIELD — Finishing just two strokes behind the tournament medalist, Wilmington’s Jack Murphy qualified for the Division I district golf tournament at Monday’s sectional at Reid Park.

Playing the North Course at Reid Park, the Wilmington senior shot a 36 on the front and a 43 on the back for a 79. He was the top finisher among players not on district qualifying teams.

Tippecanoe’s Matt Salmon was tournament medalist, shooting a 77. Murphy finished in a three-way tie for second.

Murphy advances the Division I district to be held at Glenview Golf Course in Cincinnati. Play begins at 9 a.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Wilmington finished 13th as a team at the sectional. Brady Leathley shot a 98, Braydon Conley shot a 100, Brady Evans had a 108 and Joey Bush finished with a 111.