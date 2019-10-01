Centerville girls tennis edges Wilmington

CENTERVILLE — Wilmington’s girls tennis team lost a narrow decision Tuesday against Centerville B, 3-2, at Centerville High School.

The Hurricane (14-4) nearly took all three singles matches for the win. Claire Burns won at first singles, 6-3, 6-1. Allie Kees pulled out a match tiebreak in the third to hold off Lucy Cheng, 6-2, 3-6, [10-6] to win at second singles.

At third singles, Josie Nichols lost a match tiebreak after two close sets to fall at third singles to Grace Muriithi, 6-3, 5-7, [3-10].

Centerville swept the doubles — both matches in straight sets — to improve to 12-4.

SUMMARY

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

@Centerville High School

Centerville B 3, Wilmington 2

Singles:

1: Claire Burns (W) d. Jae-Hee Bae 6-3, 6-1

2: Allie Kees (W) d. Lucy Cheng 6-2, 3-6, [10-6]

3: Grace Muriithi (C) d. Josie Nichols 3-6, 7-5, [10-3]

Doubles:

1: Anu Peddireddi, Cayla Caldwell (C) d. Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham 6-2, 6-4

2: Bridget Hodgson, Chandini Peddanna (C) d. Annie Osborn, Gracie Conger 6-1, 6-0