A look at SBAAC results, schedule, leaders

A look at the week in SBAAC football from Week 5 and Week 6:

WEEK 5

Clinton-Massie 24 Bishop Hartley 14: See Preview

Wilmington 31 Washington 15: See Preview

Minford 28 East Clinton 21: See Preview

Goshen 37 Blanchester 0: See Preview

Miami Trace 35 Western Brown 21: The Broncos remain winless with the 14-point loss. Western Brown attempted 79 passes. Miami Trace had a big night on the ground, rushing for more than 300 yards in the first half.

Dayton Christian 34 Williamsburg 7: The Wildcats struggled through the air, completing just 3 of 14 passes for 18 yards. Williamsburg was able to run for 245 yards on 48 attempts but in a lopsided game such as this Dayton Christian could easily have been allowing WHS to run the ball.

Cin Hills Christian 28 Bethel-Tate 14: The Tigers defense had five sacks but CHCA scored 14 points in each of the final two quarters for the win. Alex Manz threw for 255 yards and rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Gauge Dunn caught five balls for 90 yards. Dylan Poff had nine catches for 76 yards.

Clermont NE 40 Hillsboro 14: Landon Amann had four touchdown passes among his nine completions as the Rockets romped over the Indians. Skyler Schmidt caught three passes for 97 yards and a score. CNE struggled on the ground — 25 rushes for 92 yards. The Rockets had six sacks — including two each by David Pride and Jay Jay Stricker — to go along with two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Fayetteville 42 Batavia 21: For the Rockets, Hunter Jester had a big game, rushing for 219 yards and three scores. Levi Wiederhold had two passing TDs. On the Batavia side, Daniel Hellman had 112 yards rushing and two scores. Blake Casey had two sacks.

New Richmond 56 Norwood 14: The Lions rolled up 503 yards on offense in its first win. Luke Lytle had 54 yards and a score on the ground while throwing for 318 yards and five touchdowns.

WEEK 6

All games are scheduled to kickoff 7 p.m. Friday. As the league portion of the schedule begins, it’s still a bit early for playoff projections but in a couple weeks the contenders and pretenders should be much clearer.

Wilmington at Batavia: Wilmington is 15th in Region 11 while Batavia is 22nd in Region 16.

Clermont Northeastern at Blanchester: The Wildcats are 24h in Region while the Rockets are 13h in Region 20.

Western Brown at New Richmond: Ne Richmond is 21st in Region 12 while Western Brown is 25th in Region 11.

Clinton Massie at Goshen: Clinton-Massie if 5th in Region 16 while Goshen is 13th in Region 12.

East Clinton at Bethel-Tate: East Clinton is 19th in Region 20 while Bethel-Tate is 10th in Region 16.

Fayetteville Perry at Williamsburg: Fayetteville is 13th in Region 24 while Williamsburg is 16th in Region 24.

LEADERS

Note: All leaders are based on five games played. Not all teams have submitted statistics for all five games.

Passing: Alex Manz of BT has 1,106 yards passing with 10 touchdowns. Luke Lytle of NR has 780 yards and 9 TDs.

Rushing: Brendan Lamb of CM has 961 yards and 18 TDs. Hunter Jester of FP has 618 yards and 8 TDs. Todd Wedding of EC has 443 yards and 4 scores.

Receiving: Gauge Dunn of BT has 30 receptions, 488 yards and four scores.

Scoring: Brendan Lamb has 18 rushing TDs. Luke Lytle has 14 TDs and 16 PATs.

Sacks: Dylan Poff of BT has 4.5. David Pride of CNE has 3.5. Kyle Smith of BT has 3.5. Patrick Dotson of EC has 3. Owen Mattes of BT has 3.

Interceptions: Adam Frump of BHS has 3. Carter Abbott of BHS has 3. Gauge Dunn of BT has 3. Branson Smith of EC has 2.

Kicking: Trevor McGuinness of CM has 23 PAT, 4 FG, 35 points. Connor Bucksath of GHS has 17 PATs, 2 FGs, 23 points. Jarod Glancy of CNE has 17 PATs, 1 FG, 20 points.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_LOGO_SBAAC.jpg

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports