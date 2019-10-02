Woods wins district, advances to state

MIAMISBURG — Clinton-Massie senior Gabby Woods is headed to Columbus.

On the strength of a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, Woods won the Division II Southwest District championship Wednesday at Pipestone Golf Course.

“To win district is awesome,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “I’m very proud of her. Going to state was a goal of her’s and after last year’s disappointment, she went back to work and today it paid off.”

Woods shot a 95 in the district tournament last year and finished well off the pace needed to make state. She actually was closer to Columbus as a freshman when she had an 86.

On Wednesday, Woods simply overpowered Pipestone with a 76 (38-38).

Still she had to win a playoff to claim the district crown and one of two state qualifying individual berths. Makenna Jones of National Trail also had 76 (40-36) but lost to Woods on the 19th hole of the day.

As a team, the Falcons were sixth overall with a 385.

“Very happy with a sixth-place finish for our team,” McGraw said. “Two years ago we finished 10th. Abby Schneider played very well. We have had just a great year.”

Schneider had a 96 (47-49) while Taylor Anderson came in with a 104 (54-50). Mackynzi Vonderhaar had 109 (55-54) and Pearl Spurlock shot 123 (57-66).

Clinton-Massie senior Gabby Woods and head coach Tim McGraw celebrate Woods’ district championship Wednesday at Pipestone Golf Course. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_GLF_gabbymcgrawTL.jpg Clinton-Massie senior Gabby Woods and head coach Tim McGraw celebrate Woods’ district championship Wednesday at Pipestone Golf Course. Tony Long | News Journal