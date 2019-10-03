Bluffton overpowers Wilmington volleyball

BLUFFTON — The Wilmington College volleyball team dropped a 25-17, 25-14, 25-19 match Wednesday to Bluffton in non-conference play.

The Quakers had 20 kills and 20 attack errors on the night. The Beavers had 42 kills and 16 errors

Down 2-0, Wilmington trailed 18-4 in the third set but rallied to within 21-19. Karley Schlensker and Conner Heck powered WC’s comeback.

Taylor McCuistion led Wilmington with six kills while Meghan Koch and Hannah Salyers, who also hit a .273 clip, both added five kills. Setter Summer Wilbur dished out 10 assists while Schlensker added 13 digs.

Wilmington (3-15) opens Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) play against Heidelberg University 1 p.m. Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena.