Jones leads East Clinton over Georgetown in 3

GEORGETOWN — Led by Myah Jones all-around effort, East Clinton defeated Georgetown 25-22, 25-12, 25-17 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division volleyball play at the Brian Grant Gym.

East Clinton is now 11-3 overall and 7-3 in the National Division

Georgetown drops to 3-12 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

Jones led East Clinton at the net and on the floor with 12 kills and three blocks to go along with 17 set assists.

Libby Evanshine had nine kills, eight digs and a block while Gracie Evanshine posted seven kills and a block. Jericka Boggs and Gracie Boggs had three kills each. Rhylee Luttrell finished the match with three aces. Katrina Bowman had 11 assists and Emma Malone led the back row with five digs.