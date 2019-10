BEAVERCREEK — Gage McConahay’s golf season ended Thursday at the Division II District tournament at Beavercreek Golf Course.

The lone county individual in the Div. II tournament, McConahay, a senior at East Clinton, had an 82, good enough for 16th place in the event.

However, the final individual golfer to advance to the state from this district was Jack Sonne of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. Sonne had a 78.

Mason Witt of Greeneview was the tournament medalist with a 73.