BHV Legacy Foundation golf outing Oct. 12 at Majestic

The Burton, Hale & Vogel Legacy Foundation golf outing is set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

The field is almost set to max capacity but there is still room for a few more teams. Submit team information through the foundation website at bhvlegacyfoundation(at)outlook.com.

All of the proceeds will be deposited into the BHV Legacy Foundation Fund which will generate scholarships for high school seniors from all four Clinton County schools as well as philanthropy projects within Clinton County.