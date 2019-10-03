Crowe honored at EC Volley for the Cure

LEES CREEK — East Clinton defeated Blanchester 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 Monday in the Astros Volley for the Cure match at ECHS. Libby Evanshine had 12 kills and four aces. Myah Jones had nine kills and 18 assists, Katrina Bowman and Gracie Evanshine had four kills each. Kiya Byrd and Gracie Boggs played well at the net, EC coach Samantha McGraw said. Rhylee Luttrell and Emma Malone dominated the back row with seven digs each. In the photo, Amy Crowe, who is battling kidney cancer and was honored at the match, is surrounded by players from both the EC and BHS squads.

