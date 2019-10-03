Clarksville Indians win Lebanon fall league

The Clarksville Indians 10u fast-pitch softball team won the Lebanon Fastpitch Softball Fall League regular season and tournament championships. The Indians competed against teams from Mason, Kings, Lebanon, Little Miami, Monroe and Lakota during the fall season. The Indians were 10-0 during the season and 3-0 in the tournament. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Hailee Seivert, Annie Baker, Abbie Baker and Bella Haines; middle row, Brooklyn Sharp, Izzy Penewit, Karley Goodin, Kalli Jodrey and Macie Wisinger; back row, coaches, Jerry Renner, Jacob Penewit, BJ Jodrey and Ted Baker.

The Clarksville Indians 10u fast-pitch softball team won the Lebanon Fastpitch Softball Fall League regular season and tournament championships. The Indians competed against teams from Mason, Kings, Lebanon, Little Miami, Monroe and Lakota during the fall season. The Indians were 10-0 during the season and 3-0 in the tournament. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Hailee Seivert, Annie Baker, Abbie Baker and Bella Haines; middle row, Brooklyn Sharp, Izzy Penewit, Karley Goodin, Kalli Jodrey and Macie Wisinger; back row, coaches, Jerry Renner, Jacob Penewit, BJ Jodrey and Ted Baker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_SFT_clarksvilleindians.jpg The Clarksville Indians 10u fast-pitch softball team won the Lebanon Fastpitch Softball Fall League regular season and tournament championships. The Indians competed against teams from Mason, Kings, Lebanon, Little Miami, Monroe and Lakota during the fall season. The Indians were 10-0 during the season and 3-0 in the tournament. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Hailee Seivert, Annie Baker, Abbie Baker and Bella Haines; middle row, Brooklyn Sharp, Izzy Penewit, Karley Goodin, Kalli Jodrey and Macie Wisinger; back row, coaches, Jerry Renner, Jacob Penewit, BJ Jodrey and Ted Baker. Courtesy Photo