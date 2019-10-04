Wilson perfect in 1st round, EC 3rd in trap shooting

The East Clinton skeet club team is competing in trap shooting in the Ohio High School Clay Target League.

Trap is a clay target contest with 25 targets and five stations. Each team member attempts to break five clays per station, rotating through all five stations. All clays are thrown as singles.

East Clinton is currently third after one week of competition behind North Ridgeville (102) and Adena (82.5). East Clinton has 46.5 points.

Individual numbers have Colten Woods, EC freshman, hitting 25 straight in the first round of his match then hit 24 in the second round for 49 out of 50. He is tied for first place in Conference 1A of the Ohio High School Clay Target League.

Other results for East Clinton, shooting at the Clinton County Farmers & Sportsman’s Association, Hayden Pirman 38 out of 50, Kale Boeckman 37 out of 50, Aaron Rolfe 37 out of 50, Cade Stewart 37 out of 50, Carter Carey 36 out of 50, Nate Ellis 31 out of 50, Mitchell Ellis 22 out of 50, Carlie Ellis 19 out of 50 and Preston Dixon 12 out of 50.

In the photo, from left to right, Colten Woods, Nate Ellis, Aaron Rolfe, Kale Boeckmann, Carlie Ellis, Mitchell Ellis, Cade Stewart, coach Bruce Warren. Team members Brody Fisher, Hayden Pirman, Carter Carey, Preston Dixon, coach Cindy Warren, and assistant coaches Steve Sharp and Tim Woods were not present for the photo. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_SHO_ecskeetteam19fall.jpg In the photo, from left to right, Colten Woods, Nate Ellis, Aaron Rolfe, Kale Boeckmann, Carlie Ellis, Mitchell Ellis, Cade Stewart, coach Bruce Warren. Team members Brody Fisher, Hayden Pirman, Carter Carey, Preston Dixon, coach Cindy Warren, and assistant coaches Steve Sharp and Tim Woods were not present for the photo. Freshman Colten Woods, left, was presented a 25 Straight Patch for hitting all 25 targets in a round for East Clinton in the first match of the season. Coach Bruce Warren, right, presented Woods with the award. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_SHO_Wilson25.jpg Freshman Colten Woods, left, was presented a 25 Straight Patch for hitting all 25 targets in a round for East Clinton in the first match of the season. Coach Bruce Warren, right, presented Woods with the award.