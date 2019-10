The East Clinton Middle School football teams lost a pair of games this week.

The eighth grade Astros traveled to London Tuesday and were defeated by the Red Raiders 36-0.

Maddix Crowe and Glenn Peacock were the leading rushers for East Clinton, coach Jim Vest said.

The seventh grade Astros were at Williamsburg against a combined Wildcats squad and were defeated 38-14.

Bryson Shutte had a touchdown and two-point conversion for EC while Ricky Kempke added the other TD.