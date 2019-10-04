CM sends seniors out with 3-0 win over Lions

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a 25-20, 25-7, 28-26 win over New Richmond, the Clinton-Massie volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with an SBAAC American Division victory at the Lebanon Road gym.

“Always great to go out on a win for (the seniors),” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said.

The CM volleyball teams participated in Brake for Breakfast Thursday morning then the festivities of Senior Night at the match.

Massie improves to 12-7 overall and 6-3 in the American Division.

New Richmond is 4-16 overall and 0-8 in conference play.

Falcons’ seniors are Hannah Doss, Delaney Miller, Carly Moritz, Noelle Phelps and Rylee Richardson.

Doss had 10 points and seven digs while Phelps finished with eight digs and one point. Miller had 18 service points, 11 kills, four aces and 18 digs. Moritz contributed eight points, seven kills, three aces and 17 digs. Richardson posted six points, 14 kills, 18 digs and three blocks.

Also for Massie, Kennedy Thompson had nine points, 33 assists and 10 digs. Kayla Drake had five points. Mackenzie Peters totaled eight kills in the match.