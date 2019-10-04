Week 6 Final: Clinton-Massie 35 Goshen 7

GOSHEN — Several key players returned to the Clinton-Massie lineup Friday and the result was a 35-7 win over Goshen.

Kody Zantene, who missed the first five games because of injury, returned at quarterback and threw a touchdown pass to his fill-in Tate Olberding to cap the SBAAC American Division win at Jim Brown Stadium.

Garrett Trampler returned the opening kickoff 99 yards to get the Falcons (5-1, 1-0) off to a flying start.

Brendan Lamb was “held in check” with only 119 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Carson Vanhoose led CM with 122 yards and a score.

The Falcons offense ran for 325 yards while holding Goshen to 17 yards on 28 rushing attempts.

One downer for the Falcons was 9 penalties for 80 yards.

On defense, Cayden Clutter was credited with six solo tackles while Braxton Green had five solos. Colton Trampler had four unassisted tackles.

Noah Corbett led the defense with three tackles for loss.

After Trampler’s kickoff return, the teams settled in to a scoreless battle until the 5:19 mark of the second quarter when Lamb reached the end zone.

Devon Noble took a reverse 40 yards with 59 seconds to play in the first half to make it 21-7 Massie.

Goshen (3-3, 0-1) scored late in the third but the Falcons got the Zantene to Olberding TD pass and Vanhoose run in the final 10:39 to seal the win.

SUMMARY

Oct 4 2019

@Jim Brown Stadium

Clinton-Massie 35 Goshen 7

First quarter

CM-Garrett Trampler 99 yard kickoff return (Trevor McGuinness Kick) 11:46

Second quarter

CM-Brendan Lamb 9 yard run (Trevor McGuinness Kick) 5:19

CM-Devon Noble 40 yard run (Trevor McGuinness Kick) 0:59

Third quarter

G-Hunter Slusher 3 yard run (Connor Bucksath Kick) 1:42

Fourth quarter

CM-Tate Olberding 27 yard pass from Kody Zantene (Trevor McGuinness Kick 10:39

CM-Carson Vanhoose 16 yard run (Trevor McGuinness Kick) 7:09

Garrett Trampler returned the opening kickoff 100 yards to get Clinton-Massie off to a good start against Goshen at Jim Brown Stadium. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_FB6_GarrettTrampler_ec.jpg Garrett Trampler returned the opening kickoff 100 yards to get Clinton-Massie off to a good start against Goshen at Jim Brown Stadium.

Trampler kick starts win with 99 yard return to start game

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

UP NEXT Western Brown vs Clinton-Massie 7 p.m. Oct. 11, 2019 @Frank Irelan Field

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports