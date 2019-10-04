Kees wins 2 but WHS tennis season ends at Centerville

CENTERVILLE – The Wilmington High School tennis season ended Friday at the Division I Centerville Sectional tournament on Centerville High School courts.

Allie Kees broke through with a pair of wins for the Lady Hurricane in the singles brackets.

Emilee Pham and Jenna Taylor posted a win over a Fairmont duo that had defeated them earlier in the season. The WHS pair took the No. 4 seed duo from Miamisburg of Eden Hill and Adrienne Bussert to the wire before falling in three sets.

Claire Burns entered the singles bracket competition as the No. 3 seed but was upset in the first round.

SUMMARY

Oct 4 2019

Division I Sectional

@Centerville High School

Singles

W1: Claire Burns was defeated by Amaya Hulbert (Springboro)

W2: Allie Kees defeated Kaori Delsing (Bellbrook) 7-6 (7-2), 6-1; defeated Nina Lin (Franklin); was defeated by Emma Fugate (Fairmont)

W3: Josie Nichols defeated Alyssa Osmanski (Miamisburg); was defeated by Abby Nugent (Springboro)

Doubles

W1: Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham defeated Madison Watkin, Isabelle Greene (Fairmont); were defeated by 4 seed Eden Hill, Adrienne Bussert (Miamisburg)

W2: Gracie Conger, Annie Osborn were defeated by Savannah Gross, Kenzie Seabrook (Fairmont)

