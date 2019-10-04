Week 6 Final: Wilmington 56 Batavia 7

BATAVIA — After surrendering 69 points to Batavia in 2018, Wilmington returned the favor Friday night.

With Malik Scott scoring five touchdowns, the Hurricane blew by the Bulldogs 56-7 in the SBAAC American Division opener on the Bulldogs home turf.

With the win, Wilmington evens its overall record to 3-3 on the season.

Quarterback Cam Coomer hooked up with receiver Carter Huffman for a pair of TDs, and backup signal-caller Cameron McEvoy added a fourth quarter touchdowns to close out the Hurricane scoring. Kicker Rory Bell converted all eight of his extra point attempts on the night.

Wilmington took the ball to the end zone on its first series of the night, covering 41 yards on five plays after the opening kickoff. Scott reached the end zone at the 10:32 mark.

Scott scampered 50 yards for his second score of the game on the ‘Canes next series, as WHS bolted to a 14-0 first quarter lead.

Wilmington extended the lead to 21-0 on Scott’s third TD rush of the night, this one covering 12 yards.

For Batavia, its lone score came following the kickoff when Luke Skaggs broke away from the pack and ran 80 yards down the sideline. Following a lengthy discussion, following an apparent penalty against the Bulldogs, the officials waved off the flag, signalling a Bulldog touchdown.

Wilmington was not done scoring wise in the first half, as Coomer connected with Huffman on a pair of TD catches (70 and 18 yards, respectively) and following a Kendal France interception, Coomer connected with Scott in the right corner of the end zone with just under 3:00 remaining in the half.

Thanks to the 35-point second quarter explosion, WHS took a commanding 49-7 lead into halftime.

With the point differential, the second half was played with a running clock, and neither team scored in the third quarter of play.

Wilmington was not forced to punt until the early minutes of the fourth quarter, and when the Bulldogs muffed the punt, Wilmington capitalized and recovered the ball deep in Bulldog territory at the 11. The Hurricane converted the Bulldogs’ miscue into a score when sophomore quarterback McEvoy scored the final WHS touchdown with 8:59 to play.

Next Friday, the Hurricane returns to Alumni Field, hosting the Goshen Warriors for Homecoming.

SUMMARY

Oct 4 2019

@Batavia High School

Wilmington 56 Batavia 7

First Quarter:

WHS-Scott, 1-yd. run. Bell PAT good at 10:32.

WHS-Scott, 50-yd. run. Bell PAT good at 6:57.

Second Quarter:

WHS-Scott, 12-yd. run. Bell PAT good at 9:55.

Batavia-Skaggs, 80 yd. run. Stewart PAT kick good at 9:40.

WHS-Scott, 40-yd. run. Bell PAT good at 8:37.

WHS-Huffman, 70-yd. reception from Coomer. Bell PAT good at 3:09.

WHS-Scott-19-yd. reception from Coomer. Bell PAT good at 2:41.

WHS-Huffman-18 yd. pass from Coomer. Bell PAT good at :45sec.

Third Quarter:

No Scoring.

Fourth Quarter:

WHS-McEvoy, 1-yd. run. Bell PAT good at 8:59.

Wilmington head coach Scott Killen along with seniors Chris Custis, Cam Coomer and Conner Mitchell prior to a game earlier this season.

WHS runner scores 5 TDs in blowout win

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer