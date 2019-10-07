Falcons bump Ladycats at BHS gym

BLANCHESTER — Carly Moritz had 10 kills and 10 aces to lead Clinton-Massie to a 25-14, 17-25, 25-14, 25-10 win Monday in a non-league match at the BHS gym.

The Falcons are 13-7 overall while the Ladycats drop to 5-11.

“Second set we just couldn’t do anything right,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We didn’t take care of the ball and hit the open shots. We hit at them and just made too many mental mistakes.”

Moritz finished with 26 service points and 19 digs to go along with her 10 kills and 10 aces.

Kennedy Thompson had 12 points and nine digs. Hannah Doss had four points and four digs. Holly Young finished with six points and eight digs. Delaney Miller totaled seven points, 11 kills and 13 digs.

Rylee Richardson had a point, 10 kills, 16 digs and four solo blocks.Courtney Fisher had four points and four digs. Mackenzie Peters had four kills.

For Blancheser, Holly Scot had 16 points, eight assists and two digs. Ally Davis finished with four points, a kill, seven digs and two perfect passes. Caili Baumann contributed eight points, six kills and a perfect pass. Madison Creager had 11 points, a kill, two digs and a perfect pass.

Emma Falgner chipped in with four digs and a perfect pass. Ainsley Whitaker totaled two kills while Hailey Mulvihill had six points, a kill and a dig. Summer Schutte had 11 points, four assists, a kill, a block, two digs and a perfect pass. Makayla Lanham had three digs and a perfect pass.