CHILLICOTHE — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team finished fourth Saturday in the Cavalier Freshman Volleyball Tournament.

East Clinton defeated Greenfield 25-23, 16-25, 25-17 the nlost to Chillicothe, 19-25, 25-22, 15-25, and Bishop Hartley 15-25, 22-25.

Megan Tong had six kills, eight aces, 27 set assists and eight digs. Savannah Tolle finished with three kills, seven aces, an assist, seven digs and a block. Lauren Stonewall contributed a kill, four aces, 15 assists and six digs.

Cadence Howard chipped in with six kills, an ace and seven digs. Eryn Bowman recorded 17 kills, two aces and 10 digs. Trinity Bain had nine kills, three aces and nine digs.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-1.jpg