Henson wins Legacy Christian Invitational

XENIA – Aidan Henson won the Legacy Christian Invitational cross country meet Saturday.
Henson, the East Clinton senior standout, hit the line in 17:46.3 to top the field.
Carah Antek was eighth in the girls race with a time of 24:13.1
On the middle school side, Dylan Arnold (13:35.7) was the top EC boys runner while Molly Seabaugh (14:28) was the top EC girls runner.
SUMMARY
Oct 5, 2019
Legacy Christian Invitational
Boys Varsity
Teams
1-Miami Trace; 2-Troy Christian; 3-Legacy Christian; 10-East Clinton
Individuals
1, Aidan Henson 17:46.3
34, Justin Arnold 20:37.5
58, Richard Wood 21-33.7
84, Zach Vest 23:02.7
93, Jake Howard 23:27.9
106, John Cline 23:54.4
107, Josh Cline 23:54.4
Girls Varsity
Individuals
1, Gracie Glaser (TC) 20:51.6
8, Carah Antek 24:13.1
Boys Middle School
Teams
1-Beavercreek; 13-East Clinton
Individuals
39, Dylan Arnold 13:35.7
75, Jacob George 14:43.8
92, Hayden Beiting 15:21.4
125, Nikolas Gates 16:17.1
146, Aiden Walker 17:06.7
Girls Middle School
Individuals
21, Molly Seabaugh 14:28
80, Kaylyn Deaton 16:34.8