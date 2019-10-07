Henson wins Legacy Christian Invitational

XENIA – Aidan Henson won the Legacy Christian Invitational cross country meet Saturday.

Henson, the East Clinton senior standout, hit the line in 17:46.3 to top the field.

Carah Antek was eighth in the girls race with a time of 24:13.1

On the middle school side, Dylan Arnold (13:35.7) was the top EC boys runner while Molly Seabaugh (14:28) was the top EC girls runner.

SUMMARY

Oct 5, 2019

Legacy Christian Invitational

Boys Varsity

Teams

1-Miami Trace; 2-Troy Christian; 3-Legacy Christian; 10-East Clinton

Individuals

1, Aidan Henson 17:46.3

34, Justin Arnold 20:37.5

58, Richard Wood 21-33.7

84, Zach Vest 23:02.7

93, Jake Howard 23:27.9

106, John Cline 23:54.4

107, Josh Cline 23:54.4

Girls Varsity

Individuals

1, Gracie Glaser (TC) 20:51.6

8, Carah Antek 24:13.1

Boys Middle School

Teams

1-Beavercreek; 13-East Clinton

Individuals

39, Dylan Arnold 13:35.7

75, Jacob George 14:43.8

92, Hayden Beiting 15:21.4

125, Nikolas Gates 16:17.1

146, Aiden Walker 17:06.7

Girls Middle School

Individuals

21, Molly Seabaugh 14:28

80, Kaylyn Deaton 16:34.8