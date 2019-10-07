Blan posts 5 PRs at New Richmond Inv.

NEW RICHMOND — Blanchester cross country coach Sara Estrada was pleased with her five runners Saturday at the New Richmond Invitational.

All five posted personal best times, the coach said, as the weather was finally runner friendly.

“It made a difference for the runners’ performance,” Estrada said.

Ally Davis made her season debut and was 37th in the girls varsity race, a night after being crowned Homecoming Queen.

Nick Musselman was the top runner for the BHS boys, placing 13th overall, just ahead of teammate Brett Bandow.

SUMMARY

Oct 5, 2019

New Richmond Invitational

Girls Varsity

37, Ally Davis 23:09 (PR)

119, Kenzie Kratzer 28:52 (PR)

Boys Varsity

13, Nick Musselman 18:47 (PR)

14, Brett Bandow 18:54 (PR)

51, Joey Haines 21:48 (PR)