Blanchester to host volleyball sectional

Blanchester will host a Division III volleyball sectional tournament beginning Oct. 15.

East Clinton and Blanchester will participate in the tournament at the BHS gym. The EC squad is the 7th seed and will play Riverview East 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15. BHS is the 15th seed and faces 16 seed Gamble Montessori 5 p.m. Oct. 15.

The Clinton-Massie volleyball team is the 6 seed in the Division II tournament at Lebanon High School. The Falcons will play 9 seed Carroll 12:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

Wilmington is in the 29 seed in the Division I sectional at Sycamore High School and will play 20 seed and host Sycamore 5 p.m. Oct. 15.