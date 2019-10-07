Posted on by

Wilmington knocks off East Clinton at FSC


News Journal

Photo by Mark Huber

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated East Clinton 25-16, 25-23, 25-14 Monday in a non-league match at Fred Summers Court.

“Wilmington came ready to play and played a great game of volleyball,” EC coach Samantha McGraw said. “We just couldn’t get anything to fall.”

Wilmington is now 8-12 overall while East Clinton slips to 11-4 on the year.

For the Astros, Myah Jones had five kills, 14 assists, a block and five digs. Libby Evanshine totaled 15 kills and a block. Gracie Evanshine and Gracie Boggs finished with four kills each. Jericka Boggs had five assists and Emma Malone had seven digs.

