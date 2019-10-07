Massie boys highest county seed in soccer pairings

The soccer tournament pairings were announced Sunday and Clinton-Massie’s boys drew the highest seed among county teams.

The Falcons are the 9 seed in the Division II Cincinnati South sectional and will play at 6 seed McNicholas 7 p.m. Oct 15.

Wilmington is the 23 seed in the Division I Cincinnati South sectional. The Hurricane will play at 19 seed Goshen 7 p.m. Oct. 15. WHS tied Goshen in the first match between the SBAAC American Division rivals but lost the next meeting.

Blanchester also competes in the Div. II Cincinnati South sectional and stands as the 13 seed. The Wildcats will play host to 14 seed and winless Norwood 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Barbour Memorial Field.

In girls soccer action, Wilmington is the 30 seed in the Division I Cincinnati South sectional and will play 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at either 1 seed Lakota West or at home against 31 seed Northwest.

Clinton-Massie is the 8 seed in the Division II Dayton Central sectional. The Falcons will play Stivers 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Frank Irelan Field.

Blanchester is the 14 seed in the Division III Cincinnati South sectional and will play 3 seed Madeira 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Madeira High School.